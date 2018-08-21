Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 121,271 Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after buying an additional 527,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,096,000 after buying an additional 413,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 574,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 350,539 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 512,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 251,953 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

