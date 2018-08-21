Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 5,017 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,342. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

