Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Gentex worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 879,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

