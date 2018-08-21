SEI Investments (SEIC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEI Investments earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7481046445298 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,744 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

