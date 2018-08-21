Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seneca Foods Corp Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0615696076872 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.68 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Seneca Foods Corp Class A

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

