Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNH. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.15.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

SNH opened at $18.99 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $185,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.