Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ:SSC) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.16. 18,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 299,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSC)

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

