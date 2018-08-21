SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $176.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

