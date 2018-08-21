Shanta Gold (SHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note released on Friday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.49 ($0.13).

In other Shanta Gold news, insider Anthony Durrant purchased 413,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,789.54 ($31,688.02).

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

