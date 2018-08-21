Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €34.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €39.50 ($44.89) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.24 ($42.32).

Shares of SHL opened at €37.81 ($42.96) on Friday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

