Sientra (SIEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sientra in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $20,375,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $15,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 94.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 723,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $4,287,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.