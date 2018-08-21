Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Hovde Group set a $31.00 target price on Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $445.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

