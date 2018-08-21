SIG plc (SHI) Receives GBX 157.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.01).

SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.59) on Friday. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 108.25 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.36).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

