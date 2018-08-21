SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $191,993.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, Liqui and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00275320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00150047 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tidex, BitForex, IDEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

