Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

SIRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 49,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $349,497.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,311.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,315,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 887,127 shares of company stock worth $6,495,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,281,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

