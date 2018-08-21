Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.26.

SWKS stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $102,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $101,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

