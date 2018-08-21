Slothcoin (SLOTH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $342.00

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Slothcoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slothcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00274646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148839 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Slothcoin’s official Twitter account is @slothcoin. Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

