Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 2.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.