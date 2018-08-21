SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$28.56 and a 1-year high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

