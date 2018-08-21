SmartMesh Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,164.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $101,164.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00274731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00147437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.