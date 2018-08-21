Smoke Price Up 111.2% Over Last Week (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Smoke token can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoke has a total market cap of $0.00 and $278.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoke has traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00274599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148135 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034029 BTC.

About Smoke

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network.

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

