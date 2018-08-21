Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amyris (AMRS) Share Price

News articles about Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amyris earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.001227885322 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Amyris has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 15,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,799.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

