Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Source Capital (SOR) Stock Price

News stories about Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Source Capital earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3071562643736 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Source Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Source Capital Inc

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.