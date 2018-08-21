Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Azure Power Global (AZRE) Stock Price

Headlines about Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Azure Power Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.0715226848573 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE remained flat at $$15.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $404.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

