Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) Share Price

Press coverage about First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Connecticut Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3055366112398 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:FBNK opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.83%. research analysts expect that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Connecticut Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. White sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $231,797.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. White sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $111,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,198 shares of company stock worth $5,740,692 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

