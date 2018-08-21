Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Investar (ISTR) Share Price

Press coverage about Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investar earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9182773634107 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Investar has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 15.20%. analysts expect that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

