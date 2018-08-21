Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryerson (RYI) Share Price

News headlines about Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5411557125172 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 6,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,385. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2,278.26% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

