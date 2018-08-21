Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Plug Power (PLUG) Share Price

Headlines about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.2161962882854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,458. The firm has a market cap of $423.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 108.78% and a negative net margin of 66.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

