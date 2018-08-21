Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vital Therapies (VTL) Stock Price

Headlines about Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vital Therapies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5388185823906 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VTL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,891. The company has a market capitalization of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 4.21. Vital Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. sell-side analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

