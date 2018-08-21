Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Superior Industries International (SUP) Share Price

Media coverage about Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superior Industries International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.8883779241377 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE SUP opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

