Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teradata (TDC) Share Price

Press coverage about Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teradata earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.2036315863784 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TDC stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

