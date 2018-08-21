Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Turning Point Brands (TPB) Stock Price

News coverage about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1565827408995 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “$32.61” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,408,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,364 shares of company stock worth $543,501. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

