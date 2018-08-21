Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Great Ajax (AJX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.6587476528756 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NYSE AJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,560. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

