Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Metropolitan Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.455964840845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,029. The firm has a market cap of $381.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano bought 750 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $34,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.