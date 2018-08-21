Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bancolombia (CIB) Stock Price

Media stories about Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bancolombia earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.2427215218179 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

