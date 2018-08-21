Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bazaarvoice (BV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bazaarvoice earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.8902263439197 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bazaarvoice from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bazaarvoice from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bazaarvoice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Bazaarvoice stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Bazaarvoice has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

