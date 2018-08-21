Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Agenus (AGEN) Share Price

Headlines about Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agenus earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4128391609468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

AGEN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 3,863,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,128. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

