Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Stock Price

News articles about Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers National Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.555905272648 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FMNB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.