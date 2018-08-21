Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Price

News articles about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.5403052312357 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

TOL opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

