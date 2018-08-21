Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CNB Financial (CCNE) Share Price

News coverage about CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.9588523495686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.77. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.