Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Share Price

Media coverage about Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom, Inc. Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3989761826684 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

