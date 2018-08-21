Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Financial Institutions (FISI) Share Price

Media coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.186090626893 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $504.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

