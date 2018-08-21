Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iradimed (IRMD) Share Price

Headlines about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.1827235466682 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 2,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The company has a market cap of $314.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.75 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $182,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $122,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,841. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

