Spark Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $6,198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

