SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

