SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

