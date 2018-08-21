SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Holdings Raised by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

