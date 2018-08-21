SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 10th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $458,410,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

