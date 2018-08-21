Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,927.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $28,927.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00152163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033996 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

