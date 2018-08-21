Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News articles about Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4794653491939 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 279,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,209. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,767,652 shares of company stock worth $23,944,327 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

